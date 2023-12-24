Tyreek Hill did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins play the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. All of Hill's stats can be found below.

Entering Week 16, Hill has 97 receptions for 1542 yards -- 15.9 yards per catch -- and 12 receiving touchdowns, plus five carries for 15 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 132 occasions.

Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Dolphins this week: Durham Smythe (LP/ankle): 24 Rec; 226 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 16 Injury Reports

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: December 24, 2023

December 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

Hill 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 132 97 1,542 601 12 15.9

Hill Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1 Week 8 Patriots 13 8 112 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 10 8 62 0 Week 11 Raiders 11 10 146 1 Week 12 @Jets 12 9 102 1 Week 13 @Commanders 7 5 157 2 Week 14 Titans 5 4 61 0

