Will Tyreek Hill Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyreek Hill did not participate in his most recent practice. The Miami Dolphins play the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. All of Hill's stats can be found below.
Entering Week 16, Hill has 97 receptions for 1542 yards -- 15.9 yards per catch -- and 12 receiving touchdowns, plus five carries for 15 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 132 occasions.
Tyreek Hill Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Dolphins this week:
- Durham Smythe (LP/ankle): 24 Rec; 226 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Hill 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|132
|97
|1,542
|601
|12
|15.9
Hill Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|15
|11
|215
|2
|Week 2
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|40
|1
|Week 3
|Broncos
|11
|9
|157
|1
|Week 4
|@Bills
|5
|3
|58
|0
|Week 5
|Giants
|9
|8
|181
|1
|Week 6
|Panthers
|10
|6
|163
|1
|Week 7
|@Eagles
|15
|11
|88
|1
|Week 8
|Patriots
|13
|8
|112
|1
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|10
|8
|62
|0
|Week 11
|Raiders
|11
|10
|146
|1
|Week 12
|@Jets
|12
|9
|102
|1
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|7
|5
|157
|2
|Week 14
|Titans
|5
|4
|61
|0
