Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has a difficult matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are conceding the fourth-fewest passing yards in the league, 176.9 per game.

Hill has posted a team-high 1,542 yards (on 97 catches) with 12 TDs this season. He's been targeted 132 times, producing 118.6 yards per game.

Hill vs. the Cowboys

Hill vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Cowboys is giving up 176.9 yards per outing this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Cowboys have the No. 13 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 18 this season (1.3 per game).

Tyreek Hill Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 90.5 (-115)

Hill Receiving Insights

In eight of 13 games this season, Hill has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Hill has 28.4% of his team's target share (132 targets on 464 passing attempts).

He is averaging 11.7 yards per target (second in league play), averaging 1,542 yards on 132 passes thrown his way.

In 10 of 13 games this season, Hill has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

He has 12 total touchdowns this season (23.1% of his team's 52 offensive TDs).

With 18 red zone targets, Hill has been on the receiving end of 32.1% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

Hill's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Titans 12/11/2023 Week 14 5 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 5 REC / 157 YDS / 2 TDs 2 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/24/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 9 REC / 102 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 10 REC / 146 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 11/5/2023 Week 9 10 TAR / 8 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

