When Tyreek Hill takes the field for the Miami Dolphins in their Week 16 matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Tyreek Hill score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Hill's team-high 1,542 yards receiving (118.6 per game) are via 97 catches (132 targets), and he has 12 TDs.

Hill has a touchdown catch in 10 of 13 games this year, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

Tyreek Hill Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 15 11 215 2 Week 2 @Patriots 9 5 40 1 Week 3 Broncos 11 9 157 1 Week 4 @Bills 5 3 58 0 Week 5 Giants 9 8 181 1 Week 6 Panthers 10 6 163 1 Week 7 @Eagles 15 11 88 1 Week 8 Patriots 13 8 112 1 Week 9 @Chiefs 10 8 62 0 Week 11 Raiders 11 10 146 1 Week 12 @Jets 12 9 102 1 Week 13 @Commanders 7 5 157 2 Week 14 Titans 5 4 61 0

