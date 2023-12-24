Tyreek Hill against the Dallas Cowboys pass defense and Daron Bland is a matchup to watch in Week 16, when the Dolphins meet the Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you right here.

Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX

Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys 225.7 17.4 1 18 13.28

Tyreek Hill vs. Daron Bland Insights

Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense

Tyreek Hill's 1,542 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 132 times and has totaled 97 receptions and 12 touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Miami has 3,842 (274.4 per game), the most in the NFL.

The Dolphins are scoring the most points in the NFL, 31.5 per game.

Miami ranks 22nd in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 33.1 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Dolphins rank 15th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 56 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 41.8%.

Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense

Daron Bland leads the team with eight interceptions, while also putting up 60 tackles, three TFL, and 14 passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Dallas has been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by surrendering 176.9 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 6.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.

This year, the Cowboys rank fifth in the NFL with 18.9 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total yards allowed with 294.3 given up per game.

Dallas has given up more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.

The Cowboys have allowed a touchdown pass to 14 players this season.

Tyreek Hill vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats

Tyreek Hill Daron Bland Rec. Targets 132 72 Def. Targets Receptions 97 14 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.9 44 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1542 60 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 118.6 4.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 601 3 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 18 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 12 8 Interceptions

