Tyreek Hill vs. Daron Bland: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyreek Hill against the Dallas Cowboys pass defense and Daron Bland is a matchup to watch in Week 16, when the Dolphins meet the Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you right here.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Dolphins vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cowboys
|225.7
|17.4
|1
|18
|13.28
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Tyreek Hill vs. Daron Bland Insights
Tyreek Hill & the Dolphins' Offense
- Tyreek Hill's 1,542 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 132 times and has totaled 97 receptions and 12 touchdowns.
- In terms of passing yards, Miami has 3,842 (274.4 per game), the most in the NFL.
- The Dolphins are scoring the most points in the NFL, 31.5 per game.
- Miami ranks 22nd in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 33.1 times per contest.
- In the red zone, the Dolphins rank 15th in the NFL in pass attempts, passing the ball 56 times this season. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 41.8%.
Daron Bland & the Cowboys' Defense
- Daron Bland leads the team with eight interceptions, while also putting up 60 tackles, three TFL, and 14 passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Dallas has been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by surrendering 176.9 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 6.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.
- This year, the Cowboys rank fifth in the NFL with 18.9 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank sixth in total yards allowed with 294.3 given up per game.
- Dallas has given up more than 100 receiving yards to two players this season.
- The Cowboys have allowed a touchdown pass to 14 players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tyreek Hill vs. Daron Bland Advanced Stats
|Tyreek Hill
|Daron Bland
|Rec. Targets
|132
|72
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|97
|14
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|15.9
|44
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1542
|60
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|118.6
|4.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|601
|3
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|18
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|12
|8
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.