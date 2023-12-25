Tyrese Maxey leads the Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) into a away matchup with Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat (17-12) at Kaseya Center on Monday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Miami, Florida

Arena: Kaseya Center

Bam Adebayo vs. Tyrese Maxey Fantasy Comparison

Stat Bam Adebayo Tyrese Maxey Total Fantasy Pts 777.6 1140.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 40.9 42.2 Fantasy Rank - 16

Bam Adebayo vs. Tyrese Maxey Insights

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Adebayo's numbers on the season are 21.8 points, 4 assists and 9.6 boards per game.

The Heat have a +40 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 113.2 points per game to rank 19th in the league and are giving up 111.8 per outing to rank seventh in the NBA.

The 40.9 rebounds per game Miami averages rank 28th in the league, and are 1.5 fewer than the 42.4 its opponents collect per contest.

The Heat connect on 13.1 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 39.6% rate (first in the NBA), compared to the 13.7 their opponents make while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.

Miami has won the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 12.6 (10th in NBA action) while forcing 14.1 (sixth in the league).

Tyrese Maxey & the 76ers

Maxey's averages for the season are 26.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game (eighth in NBA).

The 76ers outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game (posting 122.3 points per game, fourth in league, and allowing 111 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +317 scoring differential.

Philadelphia ranks seventh in the league at 45.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 41.9 its opponents average.

The 76ers make 12.2 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.3. They shoot 38.1% from deep, and their opponents shoot 34.4%.

Philadelphia has committed 1.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (sixth in NBA) while forcing 14 (seventh in league).

Bam Adebayo vs. Tyrese Maxey Advanced Stats

Stat Bam Adebayo Tyrese Maxey Plus/Minus Per Game -0.7 10.6 Usage Percentage 28.4% 26.8% True Shooting Pct 57.3% 60.4% Total Rebound Pct 16% 5.7% Assist Pct 19.9% 28%

