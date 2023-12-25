The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) will attempt to extend a seven-game win streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Bucks vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 118 - Bucks 117

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 3.5)

Knicks (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-1.6)

Knicks (-1.6) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.0

The Knicks' .536 ATS win percentage (15-13-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Bucks' .448 mark (13-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Milwaukee (9-14) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (39.1%) than New York (3-6) does as the underdog (33.3%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it better (65.5% of the time) than New York (53.6%).

The Bucks have a .786 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (22-6) this season while the Knicks have a .308 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-9).

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks are giving up 118.8 points per game this year (23rd-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well on offense, putting up 124.6 points per game (second-best).

Milwaukee is averaging 44.7 boards per game (10th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 44 rebounds per contest (18th-ranked).

The Bucks are dishing out 25.8 assists per game, which ranks them 18th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Milwaukee, who ranks 16th in the league with 13.1 turnovers per game, is forcing 12 turnovers per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

The Bucks are draining 14.3 threes per game this year (eighth-ranked in NBA), and they own a 38.3% three-point percentage (third-best).

Knicks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Knicks are 15th in the league on offense (114.6 points scored per game) and ninth defensively (112 points conceded).

In 2023-24, New York is sixth in the NBA in rebounds (45.6 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (41.3).

The Knicks are second-worst in the NBA in assists (23.6 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, New York is fifth-best in the league in committing them (12.1 per game). It is 16th in forcing them (13.2 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Knicks are 10th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.1). They are eighth in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.

