The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as just 2.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 241.5 points.

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -2.5 241.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 241.5 points 14 times.
  • Milwaukee's outings this year have an average total of 243.4, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bucks are 13-16-0 against the spread this season.
  • Milwaukee has won 22, or 78.6%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 19-4, a 82.6% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 241.5 points in six of 28 games this season.
  • The average total for New York's games this season is 226.6 points, 14.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • New York's ATS record is 15-13-0 this year.
  • The Knicks have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win four times (30.8%) in those contests.
  • New York has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • New York has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 14 48.3% 124.6 239.2 118.8 230.8 236.5
Knicks 6 21.4% 114.6 239.2 112 230.8 224

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks have gone 9-1 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Bucks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.
  • At home, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (7-11-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-5-0).
  • The Bucks score 12.6 more points per game (124.6) than the Knicks give up (112).
  • When Milwaukee scores more than 112 points, it is 13-11 against the spread and 20-4 overall.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • Seven of the Knicks' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • This season, New York is 5-6-0 at home against the spread (.455 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-7-0 ATS (.588).
  • The Knicks score just 4.2 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (118.8).
  • When it scores more than 118.8 points, New York is 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Bucks and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 13-16 11-14 19-10
Knicks 15-13 3-8 15-13

Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights

Bucks Knicks
124.6
Points Scored (PG)
 114.6
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
13-11
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-3
20-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 9-3
118.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 112
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 9
5-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 14-9
9-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 15-8

