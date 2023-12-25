The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the New York Knicks (16-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as just 2.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 241.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -2.5 241.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 241.5 points 14 times.

Milwaukee's outings this year have an average total of 243.4, 1.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks are 13-16-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has won 22, or 78.6%, of the 28 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 19-4, a 82.6% win rate, when it's favored by -150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 241.5 points in six of 28 games this season.

The average total for New York's games this season is 226.6 points, 14.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

New York's ATS record is 15-13-0 this year.

The Knicks have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win four times (30.8%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by bookmakers this season.

New York has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 14 48.3% 124.6 239.2 118.8 230.8 236.5 Knicks 6 21.4% 114.6 239.2 112 230.8 224

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have gone 9-1 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Bucks have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.

At home, Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread (7-11-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-5-0).

The Bucks score 12.6 more points per game (124.6) than the Knicks give up (112).

When Milwaukee scores more than 112 points, it is 13-11 against the spread and 20-4 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of the Knicks' last 10 games have hit the over.

This season, New York is 5-6-0 at home against the spread (.455 winning percentage). On the road, it is 10-7-0 ATS (.588).

The Knicks score just 4.2 fewer points per game (114.6) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (118.8).

When it scores more than 118.8 points, New York is 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Bucks and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 13-16 11-14 19-10 Knicks 15-13 3-8 15-13

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights

Bucks Knicks 124.6 Points Scored (PG) 114.6 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 13-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 20-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 118.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 5-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-9 9-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.