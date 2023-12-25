Duncan Robinson plus his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on December 22, Robinson produced 27 points in a 122-113 win against the Hawks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Robinson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 15.0 15.9 Rebounds -- 2.8 3.1 Assists 2.5 3.1 3.9 PRA -- 20.9 22.9 PR -- 17.8 19



Duncan Robinson Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 11.6% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.6 per contest.

Robinson's Heat average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, allowing 111 points per contest.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

The 76ers allow 25.9 assists per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Duncan Robinson vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 5 5 0 1 1 0 0 3/1/2023 6 3 1 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.