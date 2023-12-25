The Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) host the New York Giants (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field and will aim to stop a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Eagles vs. Giants Insights

The Eagles score 25.6 points per game, comparable to the 24.1 per matchup the Giants allow.

New York averages 10.9 fewer points per game (13.5) than Philadelphia allows (24.4).

The Eagles collect just 0.6 fewer yards per game (356.1), than the Giants allow per outing (356.7).

New York collects 88.2 fewer yards per game (261.7) than Philadelphia allows (349.9).

This season, the Eagles rush for just 3.3 fewer yards (128.3) than the Giants allow per outing (131.6).

This season New York racks up 111 yards per game on the ground, 16.6 more than Philadelphia allows (94.4).

The Eagles have 21 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 22 takeaways.

New York has turned the ball over 16 times this season, one more turnover than Philadelphia has forced (15).

Eagles Home Performance

The Eagles' average points scored (30.5) and allowed (29.2) in home games are both higher than their overall averages of 25.6 and 24.4, respectively.

The Eagles' average yards gained (367.2) and conceded (391.7) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 356.1 and 349.9, respectively.

In home games, Philadelphia racks up 233.5 passing yards per game and concedes 296.3. That's more than it gains (227.8) and allows (255.4) overall.

At home, the Eagles rack up 133.7 rushing yards per game and give up 95.3. That's more than they gain (128.3) and allow (94.4) overall.

At home, the Eagles convert 42.3% of third downs and allow 52.3% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (48.4%), and more than they allow (47.7%).

Eagles Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 San Francisco L 42-19 FOX 12/10/2023 at Dallas L 33-13 NBC 12/18/2023 at Seattle L 20-17 ABC/ESPN 12/25/2023 New York - FOX 12/31/2023 Arizona - FOX 1/7/2024 at New York - -

Giants Away Performance

The Giants' average points scored (16) and allowed (28.1) on the road are both higher than their overall averages of 13.5 and 24.1, respectively.

On the road, the Giants accumulate 263.5 yards per game and concede 414.4. That's more than they gain (261.7) and allow (356.7) overall.

New York accumulates 168.8 passing yards per game in road games (18.1 more than its overall average), and gives up 264.9 away from home (39.8 more than overall).

The Giants' average yards rushing in road games (94.8) is lower than their overall average (111). But their average yards allowed in away games (149.5) is higher than overall (131.6).

On the road, the Giants convert 30.7% of third downs and allow 45.4% to be converted. That's more than they convert (29.4%) and allow (36.1%) overall.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 New England W 10-7 FOX 12/11/2023 Green Bay W 24-22 ABC 12/17/2023 at New Orleans L 24-6 FOX 12/25/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 12/31/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 1/7/2024 Philadelphia - -

