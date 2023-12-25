The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) will visit the Miami Heat (17-12) after victories in three straight road games. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 25, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Heat vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat vs 76ers Additional Info

Heat vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Heat's +40 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.2 points per game (19th in the NBA) while allowing 111.8 per outing (ninth in the league).

The 76ers outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game (posting 122.3 points per game, fourth in league, and giving up 111 per contest, sixth in NBA) and have a +317 scoring differential.

These two teams score 235.5 points per game combined, 17 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams score 222.8 combined points per game, 4.3 more points than this contest's total.

Miami has put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has compiled a 20-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Heat and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1800 - 76ers +1400 +600 -

