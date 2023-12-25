The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (17-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 117 - Heat 112

Heat vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)

76ers (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-4.5)

76ers (-4.5) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The 76ers have put together a 20-8-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 13-16-0 mark from the Heat.

Miami (3-9) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (25%) than Philadelphia (3-1) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (75%).

Miami's games have gone over the total 51.7% of the time this season (15 out of 29), less often than Philadelphia's games have (19 out of 28).

The Heat have a .765 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (13-4) this season while the 76ers have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-3).

Heat Performance Insights

With 113.2 points per game on offense, the Heat are 19th in the NBA. Defensively, they surrender 111.8 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

Miami is grabbing just 40.9 boards per game (third-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 42.4 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Heat are averaging 26.2 dimes per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2023-24.

So far this season, Miami is committing 12.6 turnovers per game (10th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 14.1 turnovers per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Heat are sinking 13.1 treys per game this season (10th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 39.6% three-point percentage (best).

