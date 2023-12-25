Heat vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) are only 1.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (17-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Heat vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-1.5
|226.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 12 of 29 games this season.
- Miami has a 225-point average over/under in its contests this season, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Miami has a 13-16-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win four times (33.3%) in those contests.
- Miami has a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Heat vs 76ers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heat vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|16
|57.1%
|122.3
|235.5
|111
|222.8
|228.1
|Heat
|12
|41.4%
|113.2
|235.5
|111.8
|222.8
|221.0
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- Six of the Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.286, 4-10-0 record) than away (.600, 9-6-0).
- The Heat average just 2.2 more points per game (113.2) than the 76ers give up (111).
- Miami is 10-7 against the spread and 13-4 overall when it scores more than 111 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Heat vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|13-16
|6-6
|15-14
|76ers
|20-8
|17-6
|19-9
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Heat vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Heat
|76ers
|113.2
|122.3
|19
|4
|10-7
|19-5
|13-4
|19-5
|111.8
|111
|7
|6
|12-13
|13-3
|16-9
|14-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.