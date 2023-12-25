The Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) are only 1.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (17-12) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Heat vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -1.5 226.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 12 of 29 games this season.

Miami has a 225-point average over/under in its contests this season, 1.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Miami has a 13-16-0 record against the spread this year.

The Heat have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win four times (33.3%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Heat vs 76ers Additional Info

Heat vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 16 57.1% 122.3 235.5 111 222.8 228.1 Heat 12 41.4% 113.2 235.5 111.8 222.8 221.0

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.

Six of the Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.286, 4-10-0 record) than away (.600, 9-6-0).

The Heat average just 2.2 more points per game (113.2) than the 76ers give up (111).

Miami is 10-7 against the spread and 13-4 overall when it scores more than 111 points.

Heat vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Heat and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 13-16 6-6 15-14 76ers 20-8 17-6 19-9

Heat vs. 76ers Point Insights

Heat 76ers 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 122.3 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 10-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 19-5 13-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 19-5 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 111 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 12-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-3 16-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-2

