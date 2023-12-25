Take a look at the injury report for the Miami Heat (17-12), which currently has two players listed, as the Heat prepare for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) at Kaseya Center on Monday, December 25 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Heat head into this matchup following a 122-113 victory over the Hawks on Friday. Tyler Herro scored a team-best 30 points for the Heat in the victory.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Jimmy Butler SF Out Calf 21.5 5.2 4.6

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Mohamed Bamba: Out (Illness), Patrick Beverley: Out (Heel), De'Anthony Melton: Out (Thigh), Nicolas Batum: Out (Hamstring), Nicolas Batum: Out (Hamstring)

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN

Heat vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -1.5 218.5

