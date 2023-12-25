Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat (17-12) and Tyrese Maxey's Philadelphia 76ers (20-8) play at Kaseya Center on Monday, December 25, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. 76ers Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Arena: Kaseya Center

Jimmy Butler vs. Tyrese Maxey Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jimmy Butler Tyrese Maxey Total Fantasy Pts 823.8 1140.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 35.8 42.2 Fantasy Rank 37 16

Jimmy Butler vs. Tyrese Maxey Insights

Jimmy Butler & the Heat

Butler averages 21.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, making 46.2% of shots from the field.

The Heat's +40 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 113.2 points per game (19th in the NBA) while allowing 111.8 per outing (seventh in the league).

Miami pulls down 40.9 rebounds per game (28th in the league) while conceding 42.4 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.5 boards per game.

The Heat connect on 13.1 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.7. They shoot 39.6% from deep while their opponents hit 37.6% from long range.

Miami has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (10th in NBA play) while forcing 14.1 (sixth in the league).

Tyrese Maxey & the 76ers

Maxey's averages for the season are 26.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per contest (eighth in NBA).

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game, with a +317 scoring differential overall. They put up 122.3 points per game (fourth in NBA) and give up 111.0 per contest (sixth in league).

The 45.2 rebounds per game Philadelphia accumulates rank seventh in the NBA, 3.3 more than the 41.9 its opponents pull down.

The 76ers knock down 12.2 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while their opponents have made 11.3 on average.

Philadelphia has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (sixth in NBA), 1.7 fewer than the 14.0 it forces (seventh in league).

Jimmy Butler vs. Tyrese Maxey Advanced Stats

Stat Jimmy Butler Tyrese Maxey Plus/Minus Per Game 4.2 10.6 Usage Percentage 26.0% 26.8% True Shooting Pct 59.4% 60.4% Total Rebound Pct 8.9% 5.7% Assist Pct 21.0% 28.0%

