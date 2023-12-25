The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 122-113 win over the Hawks, Lowry tallied three points.

Below we will dive into Lowry's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.3 9.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.8 3.4 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.4 PRA -- 17.2 16 PR -- 13.1 12.6 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.9



Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the 76ers

Lowry is responsible for taking 7.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Lowry's Heat average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams, while the 76ers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 111 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

On the glass, the 76ers have allowed 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them fifth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are 12th in the NBA, conceding 25.9 per game.

The 76ers allow 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Kyle Lowry vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 22 11 5 7 3 0 1

