The Dallas Mavericks (17-12) will look to Luka Doncic (second in NBA, 32.9 points per game) when they try to knock off Kevin Durant (third in league, 30.9) and the Phoenix Suns (14-14) on December 25, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Suns vs Mavericks Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 48.6% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.

Phoenix has a 7-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.6% from the field.

The Suns are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 22nd.

The Suns score 114.5 points per game, just 3.4 fewer points than the 117.9 the Mavericks give up.

Phoenix has an 8-3 record when scoring more than 117.9 points.

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.3%).

Dallas is 15-5 when it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 14th.

The Mavericks average five more points per game (119) than the Suns give up (114).

When it scores more than 114 points, Dallas is 15-3.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Suns are posting 5.1 more points per game (116.9) than they are away from home (111.8).

When playing at home, Phoenix is ceding 4.5 more points per game (116.1) than away from home (111.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Suns have performed better when playing at home this year, making 11.5 treys per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 11.4 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Mavericks put up 121.5 points per game, 4.8 more than away (116.7). Defensively they concede 118.1 points per game at home, 0.4 more than away (117.7).

At home, Dallas gives up 118.1 points per game. On the road, it gives up 117.7.

At home the Mavericks are averaging 26.1 assists per game, 1.8 more than on the road (24.3).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Damion Lee Out Knee Bradley Beal Out Ankle Jusuf Nurkic Out Personal Yuta Watanabe Questionable Finger Josh Okogie Questionable Hip Eric Gordon Questionable Hip

Mavericks Injuries