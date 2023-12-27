Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 27?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Barkov stats and insights
- Barkov has scored in 11 of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- On the power play, Barkov has accumulated one goal and eight assists.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Barkov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|22:07
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:08
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|16:28
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:42
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|1
|2
|20:23
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|2
|1
|1
|18:42
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Home
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.