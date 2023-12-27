Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Thinking about a wager on Barkov in the Panthers-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Barkov has a plus-minus rating of +14, while averaging 17:57 on the ice per game.

Barkov has a goal in 11 games this year through 30 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 19 of 30 games this year, Barkov has recorded a point, and 11 of those games included multiple points.

Barkov has an assist in 16 of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Barkov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Barkov has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barkov Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 30 Games 4 32 Points 0 11 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

