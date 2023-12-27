Will Anton Lundell score a goal when the Florida Panthers face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundell stats and insights

Lundell has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Lundell has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 3.6% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Lundell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:35 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:03 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:02 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 15:34 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 3-0

Panthers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

