Will Brandon Montour Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 27?
In the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we expect Brandon Montour to score a goal for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Montour stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Montour scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
- Montour has picked up three assists on the power play.
- Montour's shooting percentage is 2.4%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Montour recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|20:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:45
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:42
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|24:49
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:18
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:46
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:41
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:54
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|25:06
|Home
|L 4-3
Panthers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
