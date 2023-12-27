The Florida Panthers, Brandon Montour included, will play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Montour? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Brandon Montour vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Montour has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 23:24 on the ice per game.

Montour has scored a goal in one of 17 games this year.

In four of 17 games this season, Montour has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Montour has an assist in four of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Montour hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Montour has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Montour Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 17 Games 4 6 Points 3 1 Goals 0 5 Assists 3

