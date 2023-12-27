Broward County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Broward County, Florida today, we've got what you need below.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Lebanon High School at Coconut Creek High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Fort Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J P Taravella High School at Seacrest Country Day School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
