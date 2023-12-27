If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Broward County, Florida today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mount Lebanon High School at Coconut Creek High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 27

12:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: Coconut Creek, FL

Coconut Creek, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Fort Lauderdale High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 27

2:30 PM ET on December 27 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

J P Taravella High School at Seacrest Country Day School