The Florida Panthers, Carter Verhaeghe among them, face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Looking to wager on Verhaeghe's props versus the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:44 per game on the ice, is +3.

Verhaeghe has scored a goal in 15 of 33 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 19 of 33 games this season, Verhaeghe has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 33 games this season, Verhaeghe has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Verhaeghe's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 33 Games 4 28 Points 4 16 Goals 2 12 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.