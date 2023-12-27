Will Dmitry Kulikov light the lamp when the Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Kulikov stats and insights

Kulikov is yet to score through 30 games this season.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Kulikov has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kulikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:53 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:18 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:30 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 4-0 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:28 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 16:33 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 2-1 SO

Panthers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

