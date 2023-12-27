Will Dmitry Kulikov Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 27?
Will Dmitry Kulikov light the lamp when the Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Dmitry Kulikov score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Kulikov stats and insights
- Kulikov is yet to score through 30 games this season.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Kulikov has no points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Kulikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:53
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|16:18
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|16:33
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
Panthers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
