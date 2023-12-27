Will Eetu Luostarinen find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Eetu Luostarinen score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Luostarinen stats and insights

Luostarinen has scored in five of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

Luostarinen has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.2% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Luostarinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:27 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:37 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:36 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 13:01 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:34 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 4-3

Panthers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

