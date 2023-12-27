Will Evan Rodrigues Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 27?
In the upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Evan Rodrigues to find the back of the net for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Rodrigues stats and insights
- In four of 33 games this season, Rodrigues has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Rodrigues has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Rodrigues recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:40
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:12
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|13:59
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|4
|2
|2
|16:52
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:12
|Home
|L 4-3
Panthers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
