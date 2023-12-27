Evan Rodrigues will be among those in action Wednesday when his Florida Panthers play the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. If you'd like to wager on Rodrigues' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Rodrigues has a plus-minus rating of +15, while averaging 16:31 on the ice per game.

In four of 33 games this season Rodrigues has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Rodrigues has a point in 11 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 11 of 33 games this year, Rodrigues has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Rodrigues' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Rodrigues has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 33 Games 2 21 Points 0 6 Goals 0 15 Assists 0

