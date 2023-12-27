Will Gustav Forsling score a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsling stats and insights

In four of 33 games this season, Forsling has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Forsling averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Forsling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 19:14 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:09 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:01 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:41 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:32 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:08 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:24 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:38 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:50 Home L 4-3

Panthers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

