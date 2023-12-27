The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-13-5) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the Florida Panthers (19-12-2) at home on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 5-5-0 while scoring 27 total goals (six power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 21.4%). They have allowed 26 goals.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Wednesday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Lightning Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Lightning 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-115)

Lightning (-115) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Lightning Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 2-2-4 record in overtime games this season and a 19-12-2 overall record.

In the 10 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 15 points.

This season the Panthers recorded only one goal in five games and they finished 0-4-1 in those matchups.

Florida has earned five points (2-1-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Panthers have scored more than two goals 20 times, earning 34 points from those matchups (17-3-0).

This season, Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 11 games has a record of 8-3-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 13-11-2 (28 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Panthers finished 4-1-0 in those contests (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 12th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.91 25th 26th 3.43 Goals Allowed 2.61 4th 18th 30.2 Shots 34.4 1st 21st 31.2 Shots Allowed 27 3rd 2nd 30.36% Power Play % 18.87% 20th 17th 79.61% Penalty Kill % 82.86% 8th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Panthers vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.