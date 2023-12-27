Should you wager on Matthew Tkachuk to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Tkachuk stats and insights

In five of 33 games this season, Tkachuk has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

He has picked up nine assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Tkachuk averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.2%.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Tkachuk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 20:40 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:53 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 21:38 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 16:21 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:25 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:30 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:37 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:25 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:13 Home L 4-3

Panthers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

