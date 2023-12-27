Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. There are prop bets for Tkachuk available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk's plus-minus this season, in 19:04 per game on the ice, is -3.

Tkachuk has a goal in five games this year through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Tkachuk has a point in 17 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points seven times.

Tkachuk has an assist in 13 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Tkachuk's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 33 Games 4 24 Points 8 5 Goals 3 19 Assists 5

