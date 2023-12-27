Should you bet on Nick Cousins to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Cousins stats and insights

In two of 33 games this season, Cousins has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

Cousins has no points on the power play.

Cousins averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Cousins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:29 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:58 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:58 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:24 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:35 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:41 Home L 4-3

Panthers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

