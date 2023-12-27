Will Nick Cousins Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 27?
Should you bet on Nick Cousins to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Cousins stats and insights
- In two of 33 games this season, Cousins has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Cousins has no points on the power play.
- Cousins averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Cousins recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:52
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:32
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Home
|L 4-3
Panthers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
