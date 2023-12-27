High school basketball competition in Okaloosa County, Florida is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Choctawhatchee High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 27

3:00 PM CT on December 27 Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crestview High School at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 27

6:00 PM CT on December 27 Location: Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay County High School at Fort Walton Beach High School