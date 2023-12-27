Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson light the lamp when the Florida Panthers square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

  • Ekman-Larsson has scored in seven of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.
  • Ekman-Larsson's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:08 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:11 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:58 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:16 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3

Panthers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

