Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson light the lamp when the Florida Panthers square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ekman-Larsson stats and insights

Ekman-Larsson has scored in seven of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

Ekman-Larsson's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ekman-Larsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:05 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:06 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:08 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:11 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:58 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:16 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 15:04 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:18 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.