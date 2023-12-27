The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Palm Beach County, Florida today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Park Vista Community High School at Palm Beach Central HS

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 27

4:00 PM ET on December 27 Location: West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Fork High School at Cardinal Newman High School