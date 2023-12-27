Palm Beach County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Palm Beach County, Florida today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Park Vista Community High School at Palm Beach Central HS
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Fork High School at Cardinal Newman High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 27
- Location: West Palm Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.