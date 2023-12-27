The Florida Panthers (19-12-2) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (17-13-5) -- who've won three straight -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Panthers vs Lightning Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 86 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers rank 25th in the league with 96 goals scored (2.9 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 33 19 21 40 10 16 47.4% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 30 11 21 32 17 25 53.8% Carter Verhaeghe 33 16 12 28 17 15 41.4% Matthew Tkachuk 33 5 19 24 25 14 33.3% Evan Rodrigues 33 6 15 21 12 10 46.2%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning allow 3.4 goals per game (120 in total), 28th in the NHL.

The Lightning are fifth in the NHL in scoring (117 goals, 3.3 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals during that span.

Lightning Key Players