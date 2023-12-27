How to Watch the Panthers vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (19-12-2) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (17-13-5) -- who've won three straight -- on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to watch the Panthers look to beat the the Lightning on BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers vs Lightning Additional Info
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have allowed 86 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fifth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers rank 25th in the league with 96 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|33
|19
|21
|40
|10
|16
|47.4%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|30
|11
|21
|32
|17
|25
|53.8%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|33
|16
|12
|28
|17
|15
|41.4%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|33
|5
|19
|24
|25
|14
|33.3%
|Evan Rodrigues
|33
|6
|15
|21
|12
|10
|46.2%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning allow 3.4 goals per game (120 in total), 28th in the NHL.
- The Lightning are fifth in the NHL in scoring (117 goals, 3.3 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 34 goals during that span.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|34
|23
|34
|57
|49
|30
|0%
|Brayden Point
|35
|16
|22
|38
|13
|13
|44.9%
|Steven Stamkos
|32
|15
|20
|35
|18
|5
|52.7%
|Victor Hedman
|33
|5
|28
|33
|26
|7
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|35
|10
|18
|28
|21
|13
|51.4%
