Wednesday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Tampa Bay Lightning (17-13-5, -125 on the moneyline to win) and the Florida Panthers (19-12-2, +105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Panthers vs. Lightning Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Lightning Moneyline Panthers Moneyline Total BetMGM -125 +105 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Lightning Betting Trends

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 18 times.

In the 18 times this season the Lightning have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 10-8 in those games.

This season the Panthers have four wins in the nine games in which they've been an underdog.

Tampa Bay is 8-6 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Florida has won four of its nine games when it is the underdog by +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 4-6 4-6-0 6.5 3.40 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.40 2.50 7 25.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 4-6 3-7-0 6.4 2.70 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.70 2.60 6 21.4% Record as ML Favorite 5-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.