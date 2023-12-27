The Florida Panthers (19-12-2) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (17-13-5), who have won three in a row, on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

During the past 10 outings for the Panthers (5-5-0), their offense has scored 27 goals while their defense has allowed 26 goals. They have recorded 28 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (21.4%).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Wednesday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Lightning Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final result of Lightning 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (+105)

Lightning (+105) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Lightning Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 19-12-2 record overall, with a 2-2-4 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Florida is 7-2-1 (15 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they finished 0-4-1.

Florida has finished 2-1-1 in the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering five points).

The Panthers have scored three or more goals in 20 games (17-3-0, 34 points).

In the 11 games when Florida has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has an 8-3-0 record (16 points).

In the 26 games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 13-11-2 (28 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents five times, and went 4-1-0 (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 25th 2.91 Goals Scored 3.34 12th 4th 2.61 Goals Allowed 3.43 26th 1st 34.4 Shots 30.2 18th 3rd 27 Shots Allowed 31.2 21st 20th 18.87% Power Play % 30.36% 2nd 8th 82.86% Penalty Kill % 79.61% 17th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Panthers vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.