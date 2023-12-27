Steven Stamkos and Carter Verhaeghe are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Tampa Bay Lightning meet the Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

Sam Reinhart's 19 goals and 21 assists in 33 matchups give him 40 points on the season.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has made a major impact for Florida this season with 32 points (11 goals and 21 assists).

This season, Verhaeghe has 16 goals and 12 assists for Tampa Bay.

In the crease, Anthony Stolarz has a .915 save percentage (14th in the league), with 193 total saves, while giving up 18 goals (2.2 goals against average). He has compiled a 4-3-1 record between the posts for Florida this season.

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov has been a key contributor for Tampa Bay this season, collecting 57 points in 34 games.

Brayden Point is another key contributor for Tampa Bay, with 38 points (1.1 per game) -- scoring 16 goals and adding 22 assists.

Stamkos' total of 35 points is via 15 goals and 20 assists.

In 13 games, Andrei Vasilevskiy's record is 8-5-0. He has conceded 35 goals (2.76 goals against average) and has made 344 saves.

Panthers vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 12th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.91 25th 26th 3.43 Goals Allowed 2.61 4th 18th 30.2 Shots 34.4 1st 21st 31.2 Shots Allowed 27 3rd 2nd 30.36% Power Play % 18.87% 20th 17th 79.61% Penalty Kill % 82.86% 8th

