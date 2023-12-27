The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-13-5) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they play the Florida Panthers (19-12-2) at home on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Panthers vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-115) Panthers (-105) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been an underdog in nine games this season, and won four (44.4%).

Florida is 4-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Florida's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 13 of 33 times.

Panthers vs Lightning Additional Info

Panthers vs. Lightning Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 117 (5th) Goals 96 (25th) 120 (28th) Goals Allowed 86 (5th) 34 (1st) Power Play Goals 20 (21st) 21 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (7th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida possesses a 4-6-0 line against the spread while finishing 5-5-0 straight up over its last 10 games.

Florida has gone over the total in three of its past 10 contests.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.4 goals in their past 10 contests, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.8 goals.

The Panthers have the league's 25th-ranked scoring offense (96 total goals, 2.9 per game).

The Panthers' 86 total goals allowed (2.6 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

Their +10 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

