Panthers vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (17-13-5) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they play the Florida Panthers (19-12-2) at home on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+.
Panthers vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-115)
|Panthers (-105)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been an underdog in nine games this season, and won four (44.4%).
- Florida is 4-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Panthers.
- Florida's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 13 of 33 times.
Panthers vs Lightning Additional Info
Panthers vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|117 (5th)
|Goals
|96 (25th)
|120 (28th)
|Goals Allowed
|86 (5th)
|34 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|20 (21st)
|21 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (7th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida possesses a 4-6-0 line against the spread while finishing 5-5-0 straight up over its last 10 games.
- Florida has gone over the total in three of its past 10 contests.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to post an average of 6.4 goals in their past 10 contests, 0.1 less than the 6.5 over/under for this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.8 goals.
- The Panthers have the league's 25th-ranked scoring offense (96 total goals, 2.9 per game).
- The Panthers' 86 total goals allowed (2.6 per game) are the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their +10 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.
