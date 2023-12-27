Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Lightning on December 27, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Nikita Kucherov, Sam Reinhart and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Panthers vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers vs. Lightning Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Reinhart's 19 goals and 21 assists in 33 games for Florida add up to 40 total points on the season.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Oilers
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Canucks
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|1
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored 32 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and 21 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Canucks
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Florida's Carter Verhaeghe is among the leaders on the team with 28 total points (16 goals and 12 assists).
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 21
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Flames
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 16
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Canucks
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|6
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
One of Tampa Bay's top contributing offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) and plays an average of 21:01 per game.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 21
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 19
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 16
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Oilers
|Dec. 14
|1
|2
|3
|3
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Brayden Point has 16 goals and 22 assists to total 38 points (1.1 per game).
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 21
|2
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Oilers
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
