Player prop bet odds for Nikita Kucherov, Sam Reinhart and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Panthers vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Reinhart's 19 goals and 21 assists in 33 games for Florida add up to 40 total points on the season.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 1 0 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 at Flames Dec. 18 1 0 1 2 at Oilers Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 1

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored 32 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and 21 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 0 2 2 4 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 at Flames Dec. 18 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Dec. 16 1 0 1 7 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 4

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Florida's Carter Verhaeghe is among the leaders on the team with 28 total points (16 goals and 12 assists).

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 1 1 2 3 vs. Blues Dec. 21 0 0 0 7 at Flames Dec. 18 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Dec. 16 2 1 3 4 at Canucks Dec. 14 0 0 0 6

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

One of Tampa Bay's top contributing offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) and plays an average of 21:01 per game.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 1 2 3 5 vs. Blues Dec. 19 2 0 2 3 at Flames Dec. 16 0 2 2 6 at Oilers Dec. 14 1 2 3 3

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Brayden Point has 16 goals and 22 assists to total 38 points (1.1 per game).

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 21 2 1 3 4 vs. Blues Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Flames Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 at Oilers Dec. 14 0 1 1 0

