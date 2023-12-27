Will Ryan Lomberg Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 27?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Ryan Lomberg going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Lomberg stats and insights
- Lomberg has scored in two of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
- Lomberg has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Lomberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:57
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:52
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:56
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:49
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:39
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|6:00
|Home
|L 4-3
Panthers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
