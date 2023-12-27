Will Sam Bennett Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 27?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sam Bennett find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bennett stats and insights
- In five of 21 games this season, Bennett has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- On the power play, Bennett has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Bennett recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|15:37
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:16
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|L 4-3
Panthers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
