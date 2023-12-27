The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sam Bennett find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bennett stats and insights

In five of 21 games this season, Bennett has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

On the power play, Bennett has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bennett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:28 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 15:37 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:16 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:09 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.