The Florida Panthers, Sam Bennett included, will face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bennett are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Sam Bennett vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett's plus-minus this season, in 13:30 per game on the ice, is -1.

Bennett has a goal in five games this season through 21 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bennett has registered a point in a game seven times this season over 21 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Bennett has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 21 games played, including multiple assists once.

Bennett has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Bennett has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-3) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 21 Games 4 10 Points 3 5 Goals 1 5 Assists 2

