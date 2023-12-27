Can we anticipate Sam Reinhart scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

  • In 15 of 33 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
  • Reinhart has picked up nine goals and three assists on the power play.
  • Reinhart averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.8%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:41 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 22:29 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 5-1
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 4 0 4 19:50 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:22 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 3 1 2 18:37 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:55 Home L 4-3

Panthers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

