Will Sam Reinhart Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 27?
Can we anticipate Sam Reinhart scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)
Reinhart stats and insights
- In 15 of 33 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Lightning.
- Reinhart has picked up nine goals and three assists on the power play.
- Reinhart averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.8%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have three shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Reinhart recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|22:29
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|4
|0
|4
|19:50
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|18:22
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|3
|1
|2
|18:37
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|19:55
|Home
|L 4-3
Panthers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
