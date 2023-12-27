The Florida Panthers, with Sam Reinhart, are in action Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Reinhart against the Lightning, we have lots of info to help.

Sam Reinhart vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 20:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +12.

Reinhart has a goal in 15 games this year out of 33 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Reinhart has a point in 22 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in 13 of them.

In 14 of 33 games this season, Reinhart has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 63.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 120 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 33 Games 4 40 Points 0 19 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

