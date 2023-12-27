Will William Lockwood Score a Goal Against the Lightning on December 27?
Can we expect William Lockwood finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will William Lockwood score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Lockwood stats and insights
- Lockwood is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
- Lockwood has no points on the power play.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Lockwood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|5:34
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:16
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/10/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|8:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/8/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/6/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|7:53
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|7:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|7:08
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|6:17
|Home
|W 3-2
Panthers vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
