Can we expect William Lockwood finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will William Lockwood score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lockwood stats and insights

  • Lockwood is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.
  • Lockwood has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 120 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Lockwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:56 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 5:34 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:16 Away W 5-1
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT
11/6/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 7:53 Home W 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:02 Away L 5-2
11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:08 Away W 2-0
10/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:17 Home W 3-2

Panthers vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, BSSUN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

