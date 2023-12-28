Bam Adebayo plus his Miami Heat teammates face the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 119-113 win over the 76ers, Adebayo totaled 26 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Now let's examine Adebayo's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.0 21.0 Rebounds 9.5 9.9 9.3 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.3 PRA -- 36 34.6 PR -- 31.9 30.3



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Warriors

Adebayo is responsible for attempting 12.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.0 per game.

Adebayo's opponents, the Warriors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.5 per game, which ranks 25th among NBA teams.

The Warriors are the 19th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 115.9 points per game.

The Warriors are the 14th-ranked team in the league, giving up 43.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Warriors are ranked eighth in the NBA, giving up 25.2 per contest.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2022 37 19 7 6 0 1 3 10/27/2022 38 26 8 1 0 3 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.