The Golden State Warriors (15-15) and Bam Adebayo's Miami Heat (18-12) collide with at Chase Center on Thursday, December 28, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. Warriors Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSSE Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bam Adebayo vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Bam Adebayo Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 831.1 1087.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.6 38.8 Fantasy Rank 25 -

Bam Adebayo vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Adebayo gives the Heat 22.0 points, 9.9 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1.0 block.

The Heat put up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) while giving up 111.9 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +46 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The 41.4 rebounds per game Miami accumulates rank 26th in the NBA. Their opponents collect 42.2.

The Heat knock down 13.0 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 39.5% from deep, and their opponents shoot 37.6%.

Miami wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 12.6 (11th in league) while its opponents average 13.9.

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Stephen Curry is putting up 27.9 points, 4.4 assists and 4.5 boards per game.

The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game with a +37 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.1 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 115.9 per contest (19th in the league).

Golden State is first in the league at 47.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 43.2 its opponents average.

The Warriors make 14.9 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 2.5 more than their opponents (12.4).

Golden State has lost the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 14.8 (27th in NBA play) while forcing 12.4 (23rd in the league).

Bam Adebayo vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Bam Adebayo Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game -0.7 -0.9 Usage Percentage 28.4% 31.0% True Shooting Pct 57.7% 64.9% Total Rebound Pct 16.3% 7.2% Assist Pct 20.1% 22.0%

