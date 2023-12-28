How to Watch the Heat vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (18-12) will visit the Golden State Warriors (15-15) after winning three road games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Heat.
Heat vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
Heat vs Warriors Additional Info
|Warriors vs Heat Injury Report
|Warriors vs Heat Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Warriors vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Heat Prediction
|Warriors vs Heat Player Props
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, one percentage point greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Warriors have averaged.
- This season, Miami has a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at first.
- The Heat put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (113.4) than the Warriors give up to opponents (115.9).
- Miami is 11-3 when it scores more than 115.9 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat average 116.7 points per game at home, 6.6 more than on the road (110.1). Defensively they give up 116.5 per game, 9.2 more than away (107.3).
- At home, Miami concedes 116.5 points per game. Away, it allows 107.3.
- This year the Heat are averaging more assists at home (26.5 per game) than away (25.9).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dru Smith
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Josh Richardson
|Questionable
|Back
|Kyle Lowry
|Out
|Soreness
|Jimmy Butler
|Out
|Calf
|Caleb Martin
|Out
|Ankle
